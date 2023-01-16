Music notes: David Foster, ABBA, Kelly Clarkson, Joe Jonas, The Weeknd and Sam Smith

David Foster is reflecting on being a dad at 73 and told People what he can offer his toddler, Rennie. While David admits he likely won’t be around when his son hits his 30s and 40s, he said, “I think I can offer him wisdom from my 72 years on the planet. And maybe that’s not a bad trade-off. I hope so.”‘

ABBA joked they almost had a potential fifth member — a literal fan. Taking to TikTok, they shared a humorous video of a white pedestal fan edited to look like it was gently blowing Anni-Frid Lyngstad‘s hair during the “Chiquitita” music video. “Almost the 5th ABBA member in this video,” the group joked.

Kelly Clarkson will guest star on The Rookie, spilled star Nathan Fillion. “She played herself,” he told LIVE with Kelly and Ryan. Fillion revealed Kelly stressed over her acting, even though she only had two lines, so production “kept it real.”

Joe Jonas helped a fan design her next tattoo. He shared a video to his Instagram Story of a fan asking him to draw her next ink during a performance. According to the fan’s reveal, it was a thin cloud with a lightning strike coming from its center.

The Weeknd broke his own Spotify record by beating himself as the artist with the most monthly listeners. He shared to his Instagram Story that he clocked nearly 150,000 more streams than his previous high. The new record now stands at 95,151,776 monthly listens.

If you live in the United Kingdom, you can win a virtual meet and greet with Sam Smith — all you have to do to enter is preorder their new album, Gloria, from their official store by January 18.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.