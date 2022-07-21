Music notes: Cyndi Lauper, Pink, Joe Jonas, Lady Gaga, Billy Joel and Sara Bareilles

﻿Pink﻿ declares in her fiery protest anthem “Irrelevant” that “Girls just wanna have rights” — a play on ﻿Cyndi Lauper﻿’s 1983 hit “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Well, the song got a seal of approval from Cyndi, who tweeted out, “Yessss! Loving @Pink’s new song. #GirlsJustWantToHaveRights!”

Joe Jonas cheekily responded to the New York Yankees signing slugger Shane Gray﻿. For those out of the loop, that’s the name of Joe’s ﻿Camp Rock﻿ character. He posted a video of himself wearing a similar shaggy hairstyle from the 2008 movie and edited a Yankee’s cap on his head. “The yankees just signed a big hitter,” he joked in the caption.

Fans want to know what shade Lady Gaga has on her lips during her Chromatica Ball tour and she happily told them it’s her Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer from her Haus Labs beauty line. She suggested that you shake the bottle and let it dry on your lips for 15 seconds to get the same effect. “You do not smack them,” she sternly warned.

Billy Joel kept the audience laughing at his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, saying he does not have a glass eye but he does have “a wooden leg.” Page Six adds he also covered The Beatles‘ “A Day in the Life” and said he wished he wrote it. He also admitted he can’t hit the same high notes he did when he was younger, adding, “You’ll know which one I’m talking about … This could be a cringefest,” when singing “An Innocent Man.”

﻿Sara Bareilles had to bow out of a performance of Into The Woods because she’s under the weather. She explained on her Instagram Story, “I am definitely fighting something. I woke up this morning not feeling great.” She tried powering through the matinee but “it knocked me out.” She doesn’t know what she’s come down with. Feel better, Sara!

