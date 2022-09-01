Music notes: Cyndi Lauper, Kate Bush, Adele and Madonna

Cyndi Lauper ﻿hopes more artists kick their label to the curb. She told ﻿Billboard﻿ ﻿﻿of the time her label “wouldn’t release” the music video for her 1995 hit song “Hey Now (Girls Just Want to Have Fun)” in America, despite it being a hit in Europe, presumably because it featured drag queens. “That’s always my rub with record companies. People don’t really need record companies right now,” she said. “I hope they pull the rug out a little and feel a little shaken, so they know not to be the way they were.”

Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” will be released on CD for the first time thanks to its Stranger Things popularity. NME reports the record will come out Friday, September 2. You can pre-order the physical single on Rhino. It’ll cost you $4.98.

Cameron Diaz﻿﻿﻿ turned the big 5-0, and﻿ Adele ﻿was one of the many famous faces at her birthday party. A spy told﻿ People ﻿﻿﻿﻿the celebs partied at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu. “They celebrated for hours,” the source said. It should be noted Adele lives in the same neighborhood as Cameron.

﻿Madonna﻿ landed her first number 1 dance album in a decade thanks to her new album Finally Enough Love﻿.﻿ Billboard﻿ reports this makes her third number 1 album on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart — but her first since 2005 when Confessions on a Dance Floor spent 13 weeks at the top.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.