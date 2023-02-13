Music notes: Céline Dion, Pink, Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi

Céline Dion alerted fans that the movie Love Again, which features her music, will release its first trailer on Valentine’s Day. “Sending out lots of love this Valentine’s Day from me, @priyankachopra and @SamHeughan. The @loveagainmovie trailer is out TOMORROW,” she tweeted Monday. Priyanka Chopra plays a woman grieving the loss of her fiancé by continuing to text his phone. Sam Heughan plays the phone number’s new owner. Céline’s music plays a big part in their romance. It’s slated to hit theaters May 12.

Pink revealed on Instagram that her 11-year-old daughter, Willow, has earned her first music plaque for their collab “Cover Me in Sunshine.” The singer showed off the memorabilia, which celebrates the song being certified Platinum in Germany for selling over 400,000 units.

If you missed the BRIT Awards, just know ﻿Harry Styles﻿ and ﻿Lewis Capaldi﻿ kissed full on the lips. Lewis shared the moment on TikTok and joked how excited it made a certain part of his anatomy. He also taunted in the video caption, “how does it feel seeing someone else live your dream.”

Speaking of Lewis, he teased another demo that “will probably never see the light of day” on his TikTok. He added the song isn’t on his upcoming album, but said, “but obviously if it goes viral i’ll release it i’m not a fool.” He teased an unreleased demo in January that blew up, but he has yet to release the full song.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.