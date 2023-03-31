Music notes: Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran and more

Celine Dion celebrated her 55th birthday on Thursday and got a ton of birthday wishes, including a message from her Love Again co-stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan. “I felt this giant wave of love, thanks to everyone for the birthday messages!” Celine wrote.

Ed Sheeran‘s new song “Eyes Closed” has become his 14th U.K. number one single. According to the Official Singles Chart, only The Beatles and Elvis have topped the charts more times. Ed is tied with two other artists for third place.

Former American Idol winner Phillip Phillips is making a comeback with a new song and a new album. “SURPRISE! My first album in 5 years, Drift Back, is coming to you June 9th,” he wrote on social media. “This album holds some of my favorite songs I’ve ever written, including the new single ‘Before I Loved You.'”

Fans have a new Taylor Swift theory. They think the T-shirts she’s wearing on tour are teasing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). According to Vulture, she wore two shirts that had specific letters bolded in red, leading fans to believe she’s slowly spelling out the album’s title. Is it a stretch, or are the Swifties onto something? Remains to be seen.

