Music notes: Camila Cabello, Michael Bublé, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Kevin Jonas

Camila Cabello has said goodbye to her long, brunette hair and has traded it in for shoulder length caramel-colored locks. She debuted her new look on her Instagram Stories.

Michael Bublé ﻿will be releasing his own cover of ﻿Olivia Rodrigo﻿’s “Drivers License” Thursday night. He teased the cover on Instagram in a video of him being handed the keys to his tour bus. “Olivia is such a talented singer and songwriter. Her song was stuck in my head on repeat,” he raved.

Harry Styles ﻿is about to drop a new line from his Pleasing beauty line. Hot Holiday arrives July 19 at 12 p.m. ET. Elle reports new items include the “Probiotic Soothing Spritz” drink, the “Everybody Oil” body oil and a whole bunch of new nail polishes.

Taylor Swift quietly dispelled rumors that she’s engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Daily Mail reports the two were spotted around London, and there was no sparkler on Taylor’s ring finger. The two were photographed beating England’s heatwave by grabbing iced coffee and enjoying an intimate outdoor conversation at a cafe.

In other Taylor news, she returned to Instagram to encourage voters in her state to get ready for the Tennessee primary, which is August 4. She also reminded them in her Instagram Story that early voting in the state opens Friday.

Kevin Jonas loves being a girl dad and shared photos on his Instagram of him taking one of his daughters to get her nails done at the salon — and he joined her! He captioned the post, “#girldad things.”

