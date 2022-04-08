Music notes: Camila Cabello, Michael Bublé and Ava Max

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Camila Cabello takes over Saturday Night Live this weekend as its musical guest, and she teamed with host Jake Gyllenhaal and SNL star Bowen Yang for a promo teasing what fans can expect on the show. The three joked about how to incorrectly pronounce their names, discussed Easter candy and talked about getting paid.

Michael Bublé won the Canadian Screen Award for Best Guest Performance – Comedy, for his appearance on the series Jann in the episode “No Drama.” He reacted to his win on Friday, writing, “I’m so proud on behalf of an incredible crew, actors, and writers. It was such a pleasure and I’m so glad that I could be a small part of it, and to have been honoured in this way.”

Don’t forget, Ava Max is a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race tonight, where she helps whittle down the five finalists who have to impress in a music video for RuPaul‘s new song “Catwalk,” which the episode is named after. It airs at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

