Music notes: Camila Cabello, Elton John and more

Camila Cabello has entered her blond era. The singer debuted her new hair color in an Instagram video on Thursday. “it’s time >:),” Camila captioned the post. The video was filmed on a camcorder, and features Camila wearing a white T-shirt as she sports wet hair and black eyeliner. If you’re hoping the change signals new music on the way, you’re in luck. An insider confirmed to Page Six that Camila’s new hair color marks the start of a new era in her music career.

And speaking of Camila, one of her former Fifth Harmony group mates, Ally Brooke, has provided vocals for Jim Brickman‘s next single. He’ll be releasing “Alone With You,” written by Diane Warren, on February 9.

Miley Cyrus was active on Instagram Friday. The Grammy nominee changed her profile picture and also posted a new photo. The pics are from the same photo shoot, with Miley dressed in a black bra and matching high-waisted bottoms. She also wears black sunglasses and has her hair windswept for maximum volume.

On Friday, Elton John performed his classic song “Skyline Pigeon” at the London funeral of Derek Draper, the husband of British TV host Kate Garraway. The Mirror reports that Elton, who attended the service with his husband, David Furnish, became close to the family in 2020, and dedicated a song to Kate and Derek at one of his farewell concerts.

