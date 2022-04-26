Music notes: Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake and more

ABC/Randy Holmes

Camila Cabello is delighted that Billboard crowned “Bam Bam,” her song with Ed Sheeran, the fifth-most popular song in the world outside the U.S. “I’m so damn grateful,” she said in an Instagram Story. “This song was me coming out of pain and into joy, from girlhood to womanhood, and putting in a song the wisdom that has been passed down to me.” She also called “Bam Bam” a “family heirloom” because it contains her family’s life lessons.

Speaking of Ed, he’s heading to one of the U.K.’s biggest summer concerts — Capital’s Summertime Ball. He will take over Wembley Stadium on June 12. Other artists include ﻿Harry Styles, “Budapest” singer George Ezra, Tate McRae, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Anne-Marie and others. Tickets go on sale on April 28.

Jessica Biel is completely aware the hairstyle she has in Hulu’s upcoming true-crime series Candy resembles that of husband Justin Timberlake‘s from his NSYNC days. “We laughed about it because it looked like the early days of those beautiful curls,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Let’s get serious, he had beautiful curls.”

Jennifer Lopez is a fan of Ted Lasso﻿ and shouted out the Apple TV+ series in a new Instagram post. Lip-syncing a joke about how adulthood stinks, she captioned her post, “Me patiently waiting for the next season of Ted Lasso #adultingbelike.” The series regularly name-drops celebrities, including at least one instance of J.Lo herself getting a shout-out, during season 2.

