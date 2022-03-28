Music notes: Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Jewel and more

MEGA/GC Images

Camila Cabello﻿ shared a cryptic message with fans on Sunday about the “crazy” things she did when she was younger. “Ya’ll are not ready to know the things ive done,” she teased on TikTok. “It’s giving thank God I have grown.” Fans are now speculating what Camila means with this latest tease.

﻿Antytila, the Ukrainian band that earned Ed Sheeran‘s support to perform remotely at the upcoming Concert for Ukraine, was refused a spot, the BBC reports. The group is currently fighting the Russia invasion from Kyiv, but the benefit’s fundraisers declined givingAntytila a spot on a “purely humanitarian purpose.” Apparently, the benefit wished to avoid association with Ukraine’s military. Concert for Ukraine airs Tuesday on ITV.

﻿Jewel has an idea why she’s still on the market, which she shares in a hilarious new TikTok video. The “Intuition” singer jokingly mimes along to bad advice on how to flirt with an attractive person. “This really escalated,” she captioned the cheeky clip. “Honestly I have no idea why I’m single.” She also called her technique — which includes blowing a french kiss, flicking your tongue like a lizard and flaring your nostrils — “so hot.”

﻿Kevin Jonas ﻿and wife ﻿Danielle ﻿co-authored their first children’s book, ﻿There’s a Rock Concert in My Bedroom﻿. ﻿Entertainment Weekly ﻿says the couple felt it was “the right time” to come out with a kids’ book. The book arrives Tuesday.

Kelly Clarkson gave new Oscar-winner Billie Eilish some love on her daytime talk show by performing her “Lovely” collab with Khalid. Kelly transformed Billie’s soft vocals into a power ballad and leaned into the tune’s haunting ambiance. The song was originally featured on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. Billie and her producer brother, FINNEAS, won the Oscar for Best Original Song for the latest Bond theme, “No Time to Die.”

