Music notes: Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles

Bruno Mars celebrated having six RIAA-certified Diamond songs: “Just The Way You Are,” “Uptown Funk,” “Grenade,” “When I Was Your Man,” “That’s What I Like” and, now, “Locked Out Of Heaven.” He wrote on Instagram, “News like this for some reason makes me wanna climb on top a mountain and scream ‘STOP PLAYIN WIT ME!'” He also teased, “To Be Continued…”

Ed Sheeran will be on The Late Show on Thursday, October 13, for what is being teased as “a very special performance.”

Harry Styles stumped for gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke during his Sunday show in Austin. KVUE reports he put a sticker on his guitar that read “Beto for Texas.” Beto also supported Harry by buying tickets to the show and standing in the pit.

