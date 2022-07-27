Music notes: Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Joe Jonas, Mariah Carey and Andy Grammer

Jack Antonoff — who produced Taylor Swift‘s folklore and co-wrote several of her songs — invited Bruce Springsteen onto the stage during his Radio City Music Hall concert. The two belted out their song “Chinatown,” with Bruce backing up on guitar. He blew the audience a kiss before exiting the stage.

Lady Gaga dropped limited-edition eyewear to benefit her Born This Way Foundation, reports Rolling Stone. She teamed up with Pair Eyewear for some exclusive snap-on frames, which she says “celebrate differences, embrace your individuality.” Twenty percent of proceeds will benefit her mental health outreach.

Joe Jonas wanted to see if the grass was really greener on the other side — and by that we mean testing out international sweets. In an Instagram video, he tried out various treats, like a cinnamon roll-flavored Oreo and Dr. Pepper cotton candy, the two things he loved the most out of the entire selection.

﻿Mariah Carey ﻿traded out her luxurious gowns for a glittering sweatsuit with a price tag that’ll make your eyes pop. The gray, sparkling sweatsuit from Prada costs nearly $7,000! The cashmere pants are valued at $3,550, while the matching hoodie is $3,300. She captioned the post, “Out East for the week, soaking it all in.”

Andy Grammer‘s eldest daughter, Louisiana, is officially in preschool and her dad may have bought her a backpack a wee bit too big. Taking to his Instagram Stories to show off Louisiana enjoying her “2nd day of pre school,” the toddler turns to show off a massive blue backpack that’s more than half her size! She assured her dad she can carry it — but Andy didn’t seem too convinced because Louisiana wasn’t very steady on her feet.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.