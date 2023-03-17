Music notes: Britney Spears, Rod Stewart, Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers

﻿﻿Britney Spears﻿ shared a photo of herself when she was 13 and revealed she “used to make music videos with my friends at their house.” She wrote on Instagram, “We never had a real guy to play our love interest so we used our imaginations… Antonio Banderas was always my love interest and the video was the worst thing I have ever seen in my entire life.”

Rod Stewart, at least in spirit, encourages DJ Calvin Harris to do his best at every gig. The “This Is What You Came For” artist told BBC Radio 2 he brings a photo of Stewart to every show. He said the photo is like “having someone just cheering you on in the corner.”

Taylor Swift put her crafting skills to work when creating a special backstage pass for her dad, Scott Swift. She shared the handmade work to her Instagram Story and joked, “Made my dad’s tour credential. We are a small family business.” The pass reads “D.O.H.,” which means “dad of headliner.”

The Jonas Brothers kicked off the City Concert Series on Today, performing at Rockefeller Plaza.

