Music notes: Billy Joel, Noah Thompson, Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran

Billy Joel﻿ snuck into the Sag Harbor Cinema to see his own movie ﻿Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium, reports Newsday. The movie is a re-edited and remixed film of his 1990 concert. The legendary singer showed up holding a bucket of popcorn and soda with his wife, Alexis.

American Idol winner Noah Thompson and runner-up HunterGirl are going on tour together. Their eight-date trek starts October 27 in Ohio and runs through December 2 with a stop in St. Louis, Missouri. Tickets go on sale this Friday on Noah’s website.

Harry Styles had Madison Square Garden sing “Happy Birthday” to James Corden. The late night show host, who turned 44, shared the video to his Instagram. Harry struck a pose after leading the sing-along and declared, “Friend points!”

Ed Sheeran helped design the new shirts for his soccer club, Ipswich Town. Ed is sponsoring the club’s official kit, which promote his Mathematics tour, for the upcoming season. He said he wanted to design “a cool bit of clothing people around the world would want to wear.” The all-black shirt is available to preorder.

