Music notes: Barbra Streisand, Christina Aguilera and Taylor Swift

Barbra Streisand‘s Live at the Bon Soir bowed at number 8 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart and number 7 on the Top Current Album Sales chart. It’s also her 64th entry on the Billboard 200, debuting in 150th place. The live album was originally recorded in 1962 and was intended to be her debut, but it was shelved for her 1963 eponymous effort.

Christina Aguilera performed “Cuando Me Dé la Gana” alongside Christian Nodal at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards. Entertainment Tonight reports the singer donned a black sequined jumpsuit to belt out the Ranchera-style hit. Christina went into the ceremony with seven nominations and won Best Pop Vocal Album for Aguilera.

Taylor Swift is not only shaking things up in the American charts, she’s also leading a chart double on Australia’s ARIA charts. Billboard reports her Midnights album and song “Anti-Hero” are leading their respective charts.

