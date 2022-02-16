Music Notes: Ava Max, The Weeknd, Justin Timberlake and more

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Ava Max has traded her signature platinum locks for fierce, shoulder-length red hair. The “Motto” singer, who turned 28 on Wednesday, debuted her new look on Instagram, captioning it, “2.0” — perhaps also hinting a new era is coming? The singer also wiped her Instagram account and has been stressing a pink and red theme with each new post.

The Weeknd celebrated his 32nd birthday Wednesday and no one made him feel more special than his mom, Samra. The singer, whose birth name is Abel Tesfaye, shared a screenshot of his mom’s text, which read, “February 16 @2:45 pm the Star is born. Happy Birthday Abel. You are our hero. God bless you and your work with much Love Always yours proud parents.”

Justin Timberlake‘s “Mirrors” is his second music video to surpass a billion YouTube views. The 2013 hit was turned into an eight-minute feature about an elderly woman looking back at her marriage. Justin’s other billion-views video is 2016’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

﻿We need to know what Jessie J﻿ takes to power through jet lag. She shared an Instagram video of her belting out ﻿James Brown﻿’s “It’s a Man’s Man’s World” at an airport after a long flight. She captioned the clip, “Jessie Jetlag.”

Britney Spears isn’t the only singer to get a new puppy — Sarah Bareilles has added four-legged friend to her family, as well. The “Brave” singer introduced her new black and tan pooch on Instagram, revealing his name is Louie.

Mariah Carey has a reputation of going big for Christmas — but she went over the top for Valentine’s Day. She and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka﻿ held a 24-hour marathon to celebrate their love. “Valentine’s marathon continues. Hour 23!,” Mariah wrote when sharing a photo of the two Wednesday showing off their diamond chains and matching outfits.

