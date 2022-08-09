Music notes: Ava Max, Nick Jonas, Britney Spears and Camila Cabello

Ava Max﻿ is the latest Sketchers ambassador, and the “Maybe You’re the Problem” hitmaker teased her new collection on Instagram. The Uno Collection contains ultra colorful sneakers that are now available to purchase.

Priyanka Chopra is on vacation with husband Nick Jonas and the two shared an adorable poolside photo of their baby, Malti. The infant is cuddling her mom while Nick is decked out in orange swim trunks and aviator glasses.

Britney Spears revealed on Instagram she wanted to get married in Italy — more specifically St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. The singer made headlines after claiming she wasn’t allowed to get married at a Catholic Church. Britney also revealed she hired the wedding planner who took care of Madonna‘s nuptials.

Another teaser for the new season of The Voice, which sees Camila Cabello serving as a first-time coach, is here. It shows her getting along with her fellow coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.