Music notes: Ava Max, Gwen Stefani and Sam Smith

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard

Ava Max‘s winter-themed music video for “Maybe You’re the Problem” is finally here, which features her dancing on skis, wearing a bikini while being buried in an avalanche, and turning into a video game character as she fights against all the negatives in her life.

Gwen Stefani celebrated a meaningful anniversary on Wednesday — it marked the day she knew she’d found her wedding dress.”One year ago today I tried on wedding dresses to marry @blakeshelton,” she announced on Instagram while sharing a video of her trying the gown and revealing she knew it was “the one,” even though it was only the second dress she tried.

﻿Sam Smith ﻿shared the complete first verse of their new song “Love Me More” on their Instagram story. The lyrics go, “It used to burn/ Every insult, every word/ But it helped me learn/ Self-worth I have to earn.” The song drops 11 p.m. British time. “I truly can’t wait for my new song to be yours, not long now…,” Sam teased.

