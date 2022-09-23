Music notes: Ava Max, Andy Grammer, Madonna, Olivia Rodrigo and Lance Bass

Ava Max will perform at NYRP’s Hulaween and the Seven Deadly Sins on October 28. The singer is set to sing “Sweet But Psycho” and “Million Dollar Baby” at the Halloween show, which also features a costume contest and a red carpet event.

Andy Grammer explained why he’s opening up about struggling with his mental health. He told People, “I think there’s a lot of people that see me as the happy guy, and so when I say the happy guy is depressed or was depressed, maybe that’ll help some people jump in.” He hails going to therapy as “good maintenance” on the mind.

Madonna is celebrating that the music video for her “Hung Up” remix with rapper Tokischa has already amassed 1 million views on YouTube after it was released on Tuesday. She shared an edited image of herself smoking along with the cryptic message, “U want a piece of me?”

Is Olivia Rodrigo going to appear in the fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series? The cast list was released but Olivia’s name was not there, reports Billboard. She played fan favorite character Nini, who had a send off last season to pursue her dreams. Disney has yet to confirm if Olivia will cameo in the upcoming final season. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Lance Bass admits he’s basic and is all about wearing his sweaters now that it’s slightly chilly outside. He shared a TikTok of him modeling his various sweaters and lip-syncing to an old SNL clip of Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler raving about how it’s “finally sweater weather.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.