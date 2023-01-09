Music notes: Ava Max, Adam Lambert, Nelly Furtado, Shawn Mendes, Lewis Capaldi, Sheryl Crow and more

Ava Max and Tiësto celebrated a big milestone: their song “The Motto” has been streamed over 1 billion times across all streaming platforms. Ava, who celebrated via her Instagram Story, shared this is her fifth song to surpass 1 billion global streams. It joins “Sweet but Psycho,” “Salt,” “Kings & Queens” and “So Am I.”

Adam Lambert released the music video for his cover of Bonnie Tyler‘s “Holding Out for a Hero.” The video sees Adam singing in front of a band wearing a rhinestone-covered motorcycle helmet. He gradually becomes more glam as the video goes on, with the band ripping off their helmets and revealing rave-ready costumes.

Nelly Furtado gave her first live solo performance in five years at the Beyond the Valley music festival in Australia, where she did a 35-minute set. She performed hits “I’m Like a Bird” and “Say It Right,” reports Rolling Stone. She last performed a complete set in 2017 when touring in support of her album The Ride.

Shawn Mendes shaved off all his hair. He debuted his buzz cut over the weekend, and Entertainment Tonight has the photos. He was wearing a cozy scarf and oversized cardigan while hanging out with his buddies.

Lewis Capaldi jokingly revealed he uses two R-rated pseudonyms when writing other people’s songs — telling The Graham Norton Show he does this in case the song flops. He admitted he was credited under one of them for a song he helped write for artists Kygo and Dean Lewis, which he regrets because the song did well.

Carly Rae Jepsen, ﻿Sheryl Crow﻿, ﻿Post Malone﻿ and Nicky Youre are heading to Napa, California, in May for the BottleRock music festival. The lineup was revealed Monday. Tickets go on sale January 10 at noon PT.

