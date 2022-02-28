Music notes: Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Encanto, Meghan Trainor and more

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo are becoming great friends. Cynthia, who plays Elphaba in the forthcoming movie version of the Broadway musical, told E! News, “Ariana and I have been meeting and chatting and talking and building our own relationship. Because we know that it’s a sisterhood. We both want to be ready and prepared to be there for one another.” Cynthia added that she and Ari, who’ll play Glinda, are excited for production to start.

Katy Perry left the taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in style — dressed as a giant poo. People reports the “Roar” hitmaker wore a giant poop costume as she exited the late-night show last week. The interesting attire is similar to a prop from her Play residency in Las Vegas, which appears from a giant toilet as she sings “California Girls.”

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Disney’s Encanto, is still the number-one song in America, now notching a fifth week atop the Billboard Hot 100. The viral song was streamed 29.9 million times last week and sold an additional 6,600 copies. Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” remains in second place, while GAYLE climbs to third with her hit “abcdefu.” Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Meghan Trainor and her son Riley are in the same mommy-baby music group as fellow new moms Mandy Moore and Ashley Tisdale. Mandy told The Kelly Clarkson Show the class, which Hilary Duff started during the pandemic, was “essential” because it created a supportive “community” allowing their kids to “grow up together.”

﻿Britney Spears﻿ celebrated fiancé ﻿Sam Asghari﻿’s birthday by flashing her gigantic engagement ring. The two announced their engagement in September. “My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love,” Britney called Sam in a sweet Instagram post.

