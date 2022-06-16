Music notes: Andy Grammer, Meghan Trainor, Harry Styles, Kate Bush and John Legend

Andy Grammer made one couple’s wedding dreams come true by singing at their ceremony. Andy explained on Instagram that the lovebirds asked him every day on TikTok and he couldn’t say no to their “sweetness, sincerity, playfulness and joy.” He said it was “an honor” to perform at their wedding.

Meghan Trainor teased more of her song “Bad For Me,” revealing it features artist Teddy Swims. She took to Instagram to share more of her single, which is about a toxic relationship, and previewed a portion of Teddy’s verse.

Harry Styles shouted out his old teacher who was at his concert in Manchester, England, reports Manchester Evening News. Harry told ﻿Mrs. Vernon, “I just want to thank you for everything in those formative years,” and joked to the audience, “Can you imagine dealing with me when I was 4?” Harry said it meant “a lot” to see his old educator in the crowd and told her, “I’m dedicating this next song to you.”

﻿Kate Bush ﻿is delighted the younger generation has fallen in love with her 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” after it was featured on the new season of Stranger Things. She raved on her website, “I’ve never experienced anything quite like this before!” She also thanked the show’s creators because “the track is being discovered by a whole new audience.” Kate’s song is currently in fourth place on the Billboard Hot 100.

John Legend turned the tables on his label by forcing them to do TikTok videos. He went around the office and asked workers what song of his they’re currently jamming to. A marketing manager then leaked the title of one of his new songs, “Honey,” and had to run out of the room. He joked, “I was not forced to make this TikTok.”

