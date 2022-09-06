Music notes: Andy Grammer, Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Adam Lambert, Sam Smith and Mariah Carey

Andy Grammer is showing off his new shoes — his daughter shoes. Taking to his Instagram Story, the “Fresh Eyes” singer shared a video of his two little girls clinging to his ankles and giggling while he drags them around the house. Andy notes that, while the shoes are stylish, they do slow you down.

Speaking of daughters, Katy Perry‘s little girl turned 2! Katy and Orlando Bloom celebrated their toddler’s birthday with a multitiered Elmo-themed birthday cake, which they showed off on their Instagram Stories. Daisy’s birthday was August 26.

Harry Styles released a behind-the-scenes look at how he filmed his “Late Night Talking” music video, from him goofing off with the extras to snarling traffic in London while cruising around on a giant metal bed.

﻿Adam Lambert﻿ was targeted by a Beverly Hills “bling ring,” and those who robbed his home are heading to court. Daily Mail ﻿reports real estate agent ﻿Jason Yaselli would have his accomplice, ﻿Benjamin Ackerman, steal from the homes once they were listed. In all, they pilfered $5.5 million worth of valuables from their victims. They face up to 31 years in prison.

﻿Sam Smith﻿ is teaming up with ﻿Kim Petras﻿ for a new song, “Unholy,” which launches September 16. Sam said in a release they had “so much fun making” the song, which is about “liberating oneself from the clutches of others’ secrets.”

The ever-fashionable Mariah Carey learned the hard way why wearing heels to an amusement park is a bad idea. Sharing photos of her hanging out with twins ﻿Moroccan ﻿and ﻿Monroe﻿, the hitmaker captioned, “Had the best time at [Ohio’s Cedar Point Amusement Park]! Never again with the heels though!”

