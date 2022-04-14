Music notes: Andy Grammer, John Mayer, Ava Max and more

Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Andy Grammer has a new song coming out called “Save My Life,” which he performs with the band R3HAB. He shared a snippet of the upcoming, upbeat song to his Instagram. It arrives May 6. Those who pre-save the song will be registered for a chance to win tickets to Andy’s The Art of Joy Tour Pt. 2. He will give out 10 pairs in all.

Maren Morris crashed John Mayer‘s concert in Nashville, where they performed the song “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room.” A fan caught the magical moment on camera. Maren gushed once the song was over, “My high school self just died” and the two shared a sweet hug on stage.

After teasing the title track off her forthcoming album Maybe You’re the Problem, Ava Max teased something is coming on April 28. The “Motto” singer first shared a clip of the song on Monday, revealing it’s a piano ballad about a relationship gone wrong. You can pre-save “Maybe You’re The Problem” now.

Olivia Rodrigo pumped the brakes at her Denver show after a concert-goer suffered a medical emergency. A fan caught the moment when the audience used their cellphone flashlights to alert the Grammy winner, who cut the music. “Sorry, could we stop for a second? Is everyone okay over there? Do you need help? Can you get them some help over there?” she called out, and waited until everyone was “good” before starting “traitor” from the top.

