Music notes: Andy Grammer, Carly Rae Jepsen, Michael Bublé, Katy Perry and Camila Cabello

Andy Grammer infused some Jazzercise into a recent concert. Jazzercise shared a hilarious video of Andy inviting an instructor onto the stage to perform her routine while he sang “Honey, I’m Good” onstage! Andy was clearly entertained and said, “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Carly Rae Jepsen just announced her new album, The Loneliest Time, arrives October 21. She teased a new song snippet, with her declaring, “You know what? I’m coming back for you, baby.” She did not reveal a song title, but you can preorder her new album now.

Katy Perry briefly lived in Kentucky while fiancé Orlando Bloom filmed Red Right Hand and she told People she loved “the country life” — though it took some adjusting. She explained,”I’ve lived in the big so much. Learning how to be a normal person is good. To have to go to the grocery store, go to Walmart.”

Speaking of Katy, she has new merch for her PLAY residency in Las Vegas — a glittering mushroom purse! She debuted the fabulous trinket on her Instagram, but wondered what could fit in the tiny, uniquely shaped clutch.

Michael Bublé could welcome his new baby girl any day now, so wife Luisana Lopilato made some art with her pregnant belly. She took to her Instagram Stories to show she had a cast made of her pregnant stomach and tasked her three children with putting their handprints on it. She revealed it’s a tradition of theirs.

Camila Cabello gave in to her impulse to jump on the kiddie-sized bike at a big-box store and take it for a spin. “He said girl an u ride,” she captioned the post of her sitting on a “Baby Shark”-themed bike.

