Music notes: American Idol, Kelly Clarkson, Harry Styles, Jennifer Lopez

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are expected to return to American Idol, reports Deadline. The ABC series was renewed for another season. Although their return hasn’t formally been announced, ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich said, “We’re looking forward to having that same chemistry next year.”

Kelly Clarkson opened up about the early days of remote learning and told People, “I was like, ‘Dear God, I hope my nanny doesn’t quit!'” Kelly super appreciates educators, saying teachers have “a crazy hard job.” She’s since teamed with Norwegian Cruise Line to give 100 teachers a much-needed vacation via its Giving Joy contest. Nominate those who are most deserving on the official website.

Harry Styles admits fans will see his “bum-bum” in his new film My Policeman — but assured nothing else will be shown on the big screen. He also told Howard Stern he had to “wear a gas mask” while getting tattoos airbrushed all over him, adding that they come into play for his steamier scenes. The movie’s due out this year.

Jennifer Lopez dropped the trailer for her Halftime documentary, which arrives on Netflix June 14. The movie covers the singer’s preparation for her Super Bowl halftime performance and the career wins that led to the moment. The doc will take a deep dive into Jennifer’s life, psyche and dreams for the second half of her career.

