Music notes: Adele, Rod Stewart and more

Adele has surpassed 30 million subscribers on her official artist YouTube channel. She joins an elite group of less than 30 artists to reach the milestone.

Rod Stewart is proudly showing off his new grandchildren. On his Instagram Story, he posted photos of himself cradling baby Otis, his daughter Ruby‘s child, and baby Louie, his son Liam‘s child. The babies were born just days apart last week. “Happy grandad,” Rod captioned the pics.

Now we know who Adam Lambert‘s favorite American Idol judge was. On an episode of Home Now Radio with Shania Twain on Apple Music Hits, the former Idol runner-up says Paula Abdul was the one who “went above and beyond” to support him. He says, “We had our four judges and they were all pretty supportive and honest, but Paula Abdul was so sweet and so kind and generous with her feedback during my performances and so supportive that I would get up there and I honestly would feel like I had someone in my corner on that judging table, and that I felt comfortable.”

