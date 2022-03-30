Music notes: Adele, NSYNC, Paula Abdul and more

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It took over a decade to get there, but the music video for Adele‘s smash breakout hit “Rolling in the Deep” has eclipsed two billion views on YouTube. This is now her second song to cross that threshold, joining her 2015 smash, “Hello.” Adele recorded her 2010 hit for her sophomore album 21 and its music video won the Grammy for Best Short Form Music Video.

Is a NSYNC reunion on the horizon? The band issued a cryptic tweet that simply read, “Something is coming…” along with a poster that has fans buzzing. The colorful picture teases “Vol. 7 Coming Soon” as well as an obscured peek of a woman wearing a sweatshirt that fans think references their 2001 hit “Pop,” because of how closely it references the song’s lyrics. NSYNC hasn’t released new music since going on hiatus in 2002.

Paula Abdul is team Jim Carrey, who found himself in hot water for condemning Will Smith‘s actions at the Academy Awards. The “Straight Up” singer appeared on The Talk and quipped, “What’s wrong with us if we’re going to give a standing ovation to a man that just got violent with someone over a joke? I stand with Jim Carrey on that.”

Norah Jones is ready for this Sunday’s Grammy Awards and could take home the award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Til We Meet Again (Live) — which comes almost 20 years after she swept the Grammys with her debut album. She told Billboard, “The Grammys changed my life.” Coincidentally, she is coming out with a 20th anniversary edition of Come Away With Me, which makes this more of a full-circle moment for her because it feels like “time traveling” because it “shows the evolution of where I was, where I was going, where I ended up.”

