Music notes: Adele, Michael Bublé, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran and more

Adele has announced the lineup for her two shows on July 1 and 2 at London’s Hyde Park, and she predicts it’s going to “blow your socks off!” The all-female bill includes Kacey Musgraves; Gabrielle — who Adele says is “one of my favorite artists of all time — and “new artists that I’m obsessed with.” Those include Mahalia, Self Esteem, Nilüfer Yanya, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti and Tamzene.

﻿Michael Bublé wants to know if other dads feel his pain when he’s alone with the kids in a hilarious new video. Lipsyncing Silk Sonic‘s “Leave the Door Open,” Michael’s kids overwhelm him as he pleads with his wife on the phone. “Any other dads feel like this when your wife leaves for 5 minutes,” he asked.

﻿Dua Lipa﻿ was sued again for posting paparazzi photos of herself to Instagram, reports Billboard. Photographer Robert Barbera claims he shot the photos Dua posted online. He previously sued Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber for the same reason. This marks the second time in a year Dua was accused of copyright infringement.

Have you ever failed to recognize a celebrity in public? ﻿Leslie Jordan ﻿admitted to the Trailblazers Radio podcast ﻿he thought ﻿Lady Gaga﻿ was an extra when they starred in an episode of American Horror Story: Roanoke﻿ together. He admits he told her, “Nice to meet you. Welcome aboard” when they met — and he walked away. Oops!

If you wonder whether those so-called cotton candy grapes taste any good, just know Joe Jonas is a fan of them. He took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of his recent haul and raved, “My mind is blown!”

Don’t ever steal from Ed Sheeran because he might just stab you — if you take his new TikTok video seriously. He shared a clip of someone sneaking into his dressing room and snagging a cold one from his cooler before turning around to find Ed angrily posing with a knife. Ed joked he’s “always watching.”

Ellie Goulding says she’s “a nature nerd” in a new op-ed to The Guardian. She opened up about her climate activism and the repercussions she faced since speaking out. The “Love Me Like You Do” singer adds she is happy to use her platform to raise awareness of climate change.

