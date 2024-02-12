Music News

Music notes: Adele, Ed Sheeran and more

At her Las Vegas residency show Saturday ahead of the Super Bowl, Adele had some choice words for anyone annoyed at seeing Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce’s games. “I think I want the Chiefs to win just because of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend,” Adele told the crowd. “And all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f****** life. It’s her f****** boyfriend.”

Adele wasn’t the only one rooting for the Chiefs because of Taylor. According to a new survey conducted by consumer research firm Numerator, 20% of this year’s Super Bowl viewers said they were rooting for the Chiefs solely because of Taylor’s relationship with Travis. The Chiefs beat the 49ers in overtime, 25-22.

Ed Sheeran has added some meaningful ink to his already plentiful tattoo collection. He posted a video on Instagram over the weekend showing the process of getting a traditional Sak Yant tattoo in Thailand.

