Music notes: Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Mariah Carey and Madonna

Adam Levine finally showed up in wife Behati Prinsloo‘s Instagram. He reportedly hasn’t made a cameo on her account since September. She shared a photo of them playing the “pop-a-shot” carnival game. The pair recently welcomed their third child but have yet to reveal the baby’s name or gender.

Miley Cyrus celebrated “Flowers” hitting #1 on the Billboard charts by sharing a sizzling bikini snap. “Flowers is#1@ Pop Radio for the first time on the Billboard Hot 100 again for the 5th Week in a row! THANK YOU & I LOVE YOU!,” she wrote.

Katy Perry has teamed with Peeps candy for a new shoe collection. The sandal collection, aptly named the Peeps Bunny Collection, arrives tomorrow on the Katy Perry Collections website.

Mariah Carey announced in a statement her Black Irish Cream Liquor is going international by expanding to South America and the Caribbean. Previously, the brand was only available in the United States.

Madonna has a message to those who had an issue with her recent Grammys appearance. She tweeted a selfie and wrote, “Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol.”

