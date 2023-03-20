Music notes: Adam Levine, John Mayer, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes

Adam Levine packed on the PDA again with wife Behati Prinsloo, this time at Disneyland. ET Canada reports the couple was there to celebrate the Maroon 5 singer’s 44th birthday.

John Mayer said on his Instagram Story that his new tour is “one of the best musical experiences of my life.” It is his first-ever solo acoustic tour, which wraps April 14 in Los Angeles.

The Weeknd celebrated the third anniversary of the After Hours album, which produced the hits “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears” and more. The singer sent an e-newsletter to fans encouraging them to stream the album and revealed his favorite moments from that music era. Highlights include the music videos for “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears,” the Super Bowl halftime show, and performing at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Shawn Mendes visited the Tommy Hilfiger store in London and shared a video to his Instagram Story of the screaming mob of fans who were there to greet him. He revealed he rode up to the store with the brand’s creator, Thomas Jacob Hilfiger.

