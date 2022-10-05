Music notes: Adam Lambert, The Police, Jordin Sparks, Justin Bieber and Carly Rae Jepsen

﻿Adam Lambert ﻿will release his cover of ﻿Noël Coward﻿’s “Mad About The Boy” this Friday. ﻿Variety ﻿reports the song will be featured in﻿ Mad About The Boy — The Noel Coward Story, a new documentary celebrating the late actor’s death. Adam said Coward is “an inspiration.” The documentary is slated to premiere next year.

The music video for The Police‘s “Every Breath You Take” is officially part of YouTube’s Billion Views Club. The 1983 chart-topping hit is currently averaging 300,000 views every day.

Brandon Armstrong — Jordin Sparks‘ partner on Dancing with the Stars — has had two wardrobe malfunctions. He tells Entertainment Tonight he had “ripa-ge in the pants,” adding he “blew out” his pants in a way that showed “a lot of cheek” when coming up from a squat. Armstrong is relieved Jordin never noticed.

Justin Bieber is in trouble after photos surfaced of him peeing on a Los Angeles golf course. Page Six reports the singer opted not to relieve himself at the clubhouse and instead settled for going behind a tree. Apparently, he laughed before going to the bathroom outside, where paparazzi photographed him dropping his pants.

Carly Rae Jepsen has a new song coming out on Friday — the title track to her album The Loneliest Time. She revealed she collaborated on the song with fellow Canadian Rufus Wainwright. Carly suggested fans pre-save the track “if you like 5-part string sections, 4:30+ track lengths, and disco power ballads.”

