Music notes: Adam Lambert, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Kelly Clarkson

﻿Adam Lambert﻿ recalled feeling like an outsider when he was younger and shared the advice his father once gave him: “Don’t worry, when you’re a grown-up you’re gonna be the one they all think is cool. Just keep being yourself, and they’ll catch up.” Adam says he’s living proof of why you should always stay true to yourself.

Lady Gaga‘s “Poker Face” is officially her third music video to amass over 1 billion views on YouTube. “Shallow” and “Bad Romance” have each amassed over 1 billion views each.

Dua Lipa‘s car got clamped in London! Daily Mail reports the singer’s luxury convertible was fitted with a big yellow boot, but it is not known why. Common reasons include lack of insurance, illegal parking and not paying past fines or taxes. Dua just wrapped her Future Nostalgia Tour.

﻿Kelly Clarkson ﻿threw it back to 2008 to cover ﻿Britney Spears﻿’ “Womanizer.” The ﻿American Idol ﻿champ infused a bit of rock into her new cover and also let her vocals loose. “Celebrating Queen Britney,” the Kelly Clarkson Show described the latest offering.

