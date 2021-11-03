Music Can Reduce Your Hospital Stay After Surgery

TINAPOB|bIGsTOCK

Listening to music could significantly reduce physical pain and anxiety after major heart surgery.

Scientists say surgeons could offer post-op heart patients the option of listening to music which has no known risks or side effects, unlike medication. In fact, several days of “music medicine” could also reduce anxiety for up to eight days after surgery, the study reveals.

In this study, researchers wanted to see if music might also help patients undergoing major heart surgery reduce their hospital stay and their need for drugs and mechanical ventilation. The team reviewed results of 20 studies, involving 1,169 patients, and pooled the data from 16 studies, involving 987 patients. The type of music was usually described as relaxing and free of strong rhythms and percussion, and was mostly provided through headphones. In 14 studies the music was provided only after surgery. In five, it was provided before, during, and after the procedure. Results show that listening to music significantly reduced both anxiety and pain after major heart surgery. There was no effect on pain when music was provided before surgery only, or during a mixture of time periods.

“Since music intervention has neither risks nor known side effects, but may have a positive effect on patients’ health outcomes, healthcare professionals should consider providing perioperative music for patients undergoing cardiac surgery,”

