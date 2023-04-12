Music by Madonna, Mariah & more inducted into Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry

Sire/Warner Bros.

Anyone who thought pop music of the ’80s was disposable has now been proven wrong: The Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry has announced that it’s enshrining some of that decade’s biggest hits in its collection.

Each year, the Library of Congress selects 25 recordings that are “worthy of preservation for all time based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage.” This year’s inductees include Madonna‘s 1984 album Like a Virgin, The Police‘s 1983 album Synchronicity, the late Irene Cara‘s 1983 smash “Flashdance…What a Feeling,” Eurythmics‘ 1983 hit “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” and even the Super Mario Bros. theme from 1985.

Also included is Mariah Carey‘s deathless holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” In a statement, Mariah says, “I’m most proud of the arrangements, the background vocal arrangements. ‘All I Want for Christmas’ is sort of in its own little category, and I’m very thankful for it.”

Other classics being inducted this year include John Lennon‘s “Imagine,” Led Zeppelin‘s “Stairway to Heaven,” John Denver‘s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” Jimmy Buffett‘s “Margaritaville,” Jackie DeShannon‘s “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s 1970 album Déjà Vu and The Four Seasons‘ “Sherry.”

A playlist of all of this year’s inductees has been compiled and you can listen on your favorite streaming service.

