Murder Hornet Trapped in Whatcom County

digitalista|BigStock

The hornet, also known as a “murder hornet,” was caught in a bottle trap.

Good news: Although it is not typically aggressive toward humans,

howerver this monster hornet can inflict a powerful sting.

Bad news: A small group of Asian giant hornets can kill

an entire honey bee hive in a matter of hours.

The Asian giant hornet is the world’s largest hornet and a predator

of honey bees and other insects.

More than 1,000 traps have been placed in an attempt to trap the hornets alive.

Entomologists then tag the hornets and hopefully

trace them back to their colonies where they could be eradicated.

Adults can be nearly two inches long, have a distinctly light-orange head

with prominent black eyes, a black thorax and a black-and-yellow striped abdomen.

Full Story: HERE’

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069