MTV VMAs are back in New York City this year

MTV

The MTV Video Music Awards are back in New York this year.

The annual awards show will air live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, September 12.

MTV and Barclays Center say they are working closely with state and local officials to implement health and safety protocols to bring fans together for the event. The show promises to be packed with epic performances.

MTV is also partnering with 9/11 Day, the nonprofit that both began and leads the federally recognized September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the partnership will encourage participation in a series of charitable service activities during the week leading up to the VMAs.

Additional details on the VMAs are still to come.

