Lowery Lockard the CEO of Ms. Wheelchair USA and the Dane Foundation

along with Candy Kayne Ms. Wheelchair California USA 2021 join us to talk about

the mission of Ms. Wheelchair USA.

The Ms. Wheelchair USA program has been in existence form more than 23 years.

It began as a state program selecting winners in the state of Ohio to do a national service platform.

As the program grew in popularity and was televised live, potential candidates began comin

g from all over the country asking to compete in the outstanding program.

The program became a national competition 14 years ago and is going and growing strong.

The Ms. Wheelchair USA organization promotes glamour, self-confidence and community service:

celebrating the accomplishments of women with disabilities.

Ms. Wheelchair USA

Candy's FB Page https://www.facebook.com/MsWheelchairCaliforniaUSA/

