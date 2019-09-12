Credit: urbanbuzz | BigStockPhoto.com

Ms. Monopoly

September 12, 2019

Hasbro is launching a new version of the Monopoly board game that celebrates females and is the first where women make more than men.

In the new game, Ms. Monopoly, females will collect $240 monopoly bucks every time they pass “go” but men will continue to get only $200.

Also, another addition to the game is that that player don’t get to buy property, but rather invest in inventions that were created by women.

CNN says it’s “a fun new take on the game that creates a world where women have an advantage often enjoyed by men,”

the company said in a statement. “But don’t worry, if men play their cards right, they can make more money too.”

