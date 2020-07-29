Movies and Camp Just for Kids

2020 Kids summer camp banner cartoon style for children holidays, summer holiday party, kids camping, fest, travel emblem, logo, label, flyer, poster, invitation. Vector 10 eps

Free movies and a whole new variety of summer camps.

It’s all virtual, our new reality.

YouTube Kids

Offering 100 movies and specials for FREE.

Through August 31st.

Summer Camps:

Amazon: Customers are provided with arts and crafts workshops,

a panel discussion and shop Handmade’s selection of offerings from crafting experts.

Apple: Kids can participate in Apple Camp at Home for coding,

filming and other workshops provided every week.

Michaels: Camp Creativity is offering Zoom classes featuring different kids’ craft each day.

Barnes & Noble: The bookstore launched the Summer Reading Program for kids

between first and sixth grade. Earning them a freebook if they read any eight books.

Best Buy: The Geek Squad Academy gives students a chance to develop

tech skills with workshops related to gaming, 3D design, photography, and more.

Book-a-Million: Readers can take on the Summer Reading Challenge by Books-a-Million.

Kids read four books and report on them for a chance to win a Dog Man Logo baseball cap.

Book It!: Parents must track their kids’ reading for the summer

(June, July and August) in Book It’s digital dashboard. Once they meet their goal,

they will receive a free one-topping Personal Pan Pizza from Pizza Hut.

Half Price Books: Is providing reading logs, printable coloring sheets,

online story times and mystery book recommendations for ages 3 – 18

H-E-B: Buddy Reading Club, kids must read 10 books and record them on their reading log.

Once the log is complete, they can mail the form and receive a free T-shirt.

The Home Depot: Expert associates help customers take on projects and

learn how their home works through The Home Depot’s free live-streaming and digital

workshops. Workshops are available for children as well.

The Met Opera: Kids can get to know the opera through weekly activities. Each week,

the Met will publish a new set of activities.

Microsoft: The software company is offering participants a “digital passport” and can collect

digital badges when they complete a workshop teaching them about a new country.

Museum of Art and Design: MAD summer camp and teen workshops are virtual immersions in art and design.

MAD’s artist-educators will lead activities and each week,

an artist-in-residence from the Museum’s Artist Studios program will welcome participants for a virtual studio visit

and lively talk about life as a working artist.

National Geographic: The nature publication intends to re-create camp experiences with eight weeks

of at-home activities posted every Wednesday.

PBS: With Camp PBS KIDS, parents can explore ideas, tips and activities around different themes

with PBS KIDS characters. The activities involve arts and crafts, science projects, reading, among others.