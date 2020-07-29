Movies and Camp Just for Kids

Free movies and a whole new variety of summer camps.
It’s all virtual, our new reality.
Offering 100 movies and specials for FREE.
Through August 31st.
Summer Camps:
Amazon: Customers are provided with arts and crafts workshops,
a panel discussion and shop Handmade’s selection of offerings from crafting experts.
Apple: Kids can participate in Apple Camp at Home for coding,
filming and other workshops provided every week.
Michaels: Camp Creativity is offering Zoom classes featuring different kids’ craft each day.
Barnes & Noble: The bookstore launched the Summer Reading Program for kids
between first and sixth grade. Earning them a freebook if they read any eight books.
Best Buy: The Geek Squad Academy gives students a chance to develop
tech skills with workshops related to gaming, 3D design, photography, and more.
Book-a-Million: Readers can take on the Summer Reading Challenge by Books-a-Million.
Kids read four books and report on them for a chance to win a Dog Man Logo baseball cap.
Book It!: Parents must track their kids’ reading for the summer
(June, July and August) in Book It’s digital dashboard. Once they meet their goal,
they will receive a free one-topping Personal Pan Pizza from Pizza Hut.
Half Price Books: Is providing reading logs, printable coloring sheets,
online story times and mystery book recommendations for ages 3 – 18
H-E-B: Buddy Reading Club, kids must read 10 books and record them on their reading log.
Once the log is complete, they can mail the form and receive a free T-shirt.
The Home Depot: Expert associates help customers take on projects and
learn how their home works through The Home Depot’s free live-streaming and digital
workshops. Workshops are available for children as well.
The Met Opera: Kids can get to know the opera through weekly activities. Each week,
the Met will publish a new set of activities.
Microsoft: The software company is offering participants a “digital passport” and can collect
digital badges when they complete a workshop teaching them about a new country.
Museum of Art and Design: MAD summer camp and teen workshops are virtual immersions in art and design.
MAD’s artist-educators will lead activities and each week,
an artist-in-residence from the Museum’s Artist Studios program will welcome participants for a virtual studio visit
and lively talk about life as a working artist.
National Geographic: The nature publication intends to re-create camp experiences with eight weeks
of at-home activities posted every Wednesday.
PBS: With Camp PBS KIDS, parents can explore ideas, tips and activities around different themes
with PBS KIDS characters. The activities involve arts and crafts, science projects, reading, among others.