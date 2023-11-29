Move Over Helicopter Parents: Meet the Hunter-Gatherers

monkeybusinessimages|BigStock

Move over helicopter parents, tiger moms, and bulldozer dads—a new parenting style (that’s quite ancient, actually), would like to take the floor. According to the Hill, a new paper in Developmental Psychology takes a look at the merits of hunter-gatherer childrearing through observations of modern societies like the Mbendjele BaYaka of central Africa. They found that parenting styles in Western, developed nations have many contrasts to the communal childrearing practices of hunter-gatherers, most revolving around the number of adults who help care for the child. “The nuclear family system in the west is a world away from the communal living arrangements of hunter-gatherer societies like the Mbendjele,” says evolutionary biologist Dr. Nikhil Chaudhary in a release at Phys.org.

While parenting duties in WEIRD countries (Western, educated, industrialized, rich, and democratic—so yes, that’s the acronym) tend to fall on mothers, and later on childcare providers who are responsible for minding several infants and toddlers at once, hunter-gatherer societies create a pool of “all-mothers,” which spreads out the care. As a result, hunter-gatherer children have longer amounts of physical contact with many caregivers (on average 10 people, and in some cases, up to 20). This allows birth mothers to receive more time to themselves, and a chance to recoup energy and take breaks. Physical contact is considered key to infant development, and the paper posits that a benefit of the hunter-gatherer model boosts infants’ brain development and feelings of security (while also lowering rates of maternal depression).