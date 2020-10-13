Move Over Goat Yoga

S_Tanongsak|BigStock

Cow hugging, known as “koe knuffelen” in Dutch

“Cows are very relaxed animals, they don’t fight, they don’t get in trouble,

In addition to helping humans relax and get in touch with nature,

research suggests that cow hugging is good for the animals themselves, too. Cow hugging, is based around the healing properties of being close to animals, specifically cows. It typically involves resting on and hugging cows for several hours, taking advantage of the animals’ warm body temperature, slower heartbeat, and large size, according to a report from the BBC.

Though the practice originated in the Netherlands, farms from Switzerland to the United States are starting to pick up on the trend. One farm owner in the Netherlands said she has been welcoming visitors for cow hugging for about 14 years.

In the BBC video about this stress-relieving activity,

shows how you come to the fields and for time with special hugging cows.

You can lay next to [them] — people think it’s very relaxing.”