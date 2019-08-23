Move Over For Construction Workers Over The Weekend

Washington State Troopers are targeting emergency and work zones this weekend, looking for drivers who don’t slow down and move over.

One zone will be the Aurora Ave bridge which will be reduced to just one lane in each direction for repaving work.

In a situation where drivers are be able to move over, they’re must slow down to 10 miles under the posted speed limit.

The law was updated this year to stress slowing down if you can’t move over a lane to give crews in emergency or work zones extra space.

If there is more than one lane in each direction, you are required by law to move over.

The tickets is a budget-slamming $214 and cannot be waived or reduced.

