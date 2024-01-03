Most Popular New Year Resolutions

It’s a new year, which means many of us have New Year’s resolutions.

Forbes has releases a list of top resolutions for 2024.

Improving fitness — 48% of people polled says they wanted to get in better shape. Get your money right — 38% of people said they want to improve their finances. Improving mental health — that’s a priority for 36% of the people who responded. Shedding pounds — 34% of people want to lose some weight. Eating healthier — 32% want to improve their diets.

All worthy goals, hopefully people can stick to them!

Full Story: HERE

Parents however have a few different resolutions:

The top New Year’s resolution for parents is to become more patient in 2024, according to a new survey. In addition, many mothers and fathers plan to reduce their phone usage and cultivate healthier family habits. Researchers from the University of Michigan say numerous parents are also committing to reevaluate and improve their parenting strategies moving forward.

Full Story: HERE

