Morissette and Jett: The two artists will tour together in 2024

Courtesy Live Nation

You oughta know that Alanis Morissette is going on tour, and she’s bringing along rock band Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

Morissette’s Triple Moon tour, which also features rising country star Morgan Wade, will kick off June 9 in Phoenix, Arizona, and is set to wrap up August 10 in Inglewood, California.

In a statement, Morissette says, “I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams. Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to perform!”

A Citi presale will start November 14 at 10 a.m. local time via citientertainment.com. Fans who sign up for Morissette’s mailing list at alanis.com by November 15 will be able to access additional presales ahead of the general onsale date: November 17 at 10 a.m. local time at Alanis.com.

