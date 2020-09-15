More 'Live from Daryl's House' episodes added to AXS TV

Daryl Hall’s musical series Live from Daryl’s House is coming back to AXS TV with 10 additional episodes.
Eight previously-aired episodes, plus two never-before-seen ones, will begin airing Thursday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET.
Among the stars you’ll see Daryl hanging out and jamming with over these ten episodes: Goo Goo Dolls frontman Johnny Rzeznik, The Eagles’ Joe Walsh, Smokey Robinson, Ben Folds, The O’Jays, Tommy Shaw from Styx and Cheap Trick.
“There are so many great moments,” Daryl says in a statement. “The O’Jays one gets to the core of what I’m really all about.”
Here’s the schedule of episodes:
October 1 – Tommy Shaw October 8 – Ty Taylor of Vintage Trouble October 15 – Joe Walsh October 22- Johnny Rzeznik October 29 – Singer/songwriter Kandace Springs November 5 – Cheap Trick November 12 – Smokey Robinson November 19 – Ben Folds December 3 – Billy Gibbons December 10 – The O’Jays