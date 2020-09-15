Music News

More 'Live from Daryl's House' episodes added to AXS TV

Daryl Hall’s musical series Live from Daryl’s House is coming back to AXS TV with 10 additional episodes. 

Eight previously-aired episodes, plus two never-before-seen ones, will begin airing Thursday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

Among the stars you’ll see Daryl hanging out and jamming with over these ten episodes: Goo Goo Dolls frontman Johnny Rzeznik, The Eagles’ Joe Walsh, Smokey Robinson, Ben Folds, The O’JaysTommy Shaw from Styx and Cheap Trick.

“There are so many great moments,” Daryl says in a statement.  “The O’Jays one gets to the core of what I’m really all about.”

Here’s the schedule of episodes:

October 1 – Tommy Shaw
October 8 – Ty Taylor of Vintage Trouble
October 15 – Joe Walsh
October 22- Johnny Rzeznik
October 29 – Singer/songwriter Kandace Springs
November 5 – Cheap Trick
November 12 – Smokey Robinson
November 19 – Ben Folds
December 3 – Billy Gibbons
December 10 – The O’Jays

