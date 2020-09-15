More 'Live from Daryl's House' episodes added to AXS TV

Eight previously-aired episodes, plus two never-before-seen ones, will begin airing Thursday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

Among the stars you’ll see Daryl hanging out and jamming with over these ten episodes: Goo Goo Dolls frontman Johnny Rzeznik, The Eagles’ Joe Walsh, Smokey Robinson, Ben Folds, The O’Jays, Tommy Shaw from Styx and Cheap Trick.

“There are so many great moments,” Daryl says in a statement. “The O’Jays one gets to the core of what I’m really all about.”

Here’s the schedule of episodes:

October 1 – Tommy Shaw

October 8 – Ty Taylor of Vintage Trouble

October 15 – Joe Walsh

October 22- Johnny Rzeznik

October 29 – Singer/songwriter Kandace Springs

November 5 – Cheap Trick

November 12 – Smokey Robinson

November 19 – Ben Folds

December 3 – Billy Gibbons

December 10 – The O’Jays

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.