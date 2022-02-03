More groove, less grind: Silk Sonic to launch exclusive radio station on ‘Fortnite’

Courtesy of Epic Games

Those toiling away at Fortnite can now level up while listening to Silk Sonic. The popular battle royale game announced Thursday that they’ve teamed with the Grammy-nominated duo for its brand new “Icon Radio.”

According to a press release from Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, cars that players drive in-game will now come equipped with the station “Icon Radio.” It even has its own on-air host, ’70s funk legend Bootsy Collins﻿, who will entertain players between playing tracks from the An Evening With Silk Sonic album.

Bootsy is jazzed about his latest venture and said in a statement, “Back in the day I was crazy about arcade games, so being able to bridge the worlds of music and gaming with Fortnite is very exciting.”

That’s not the only Silk Sonic-flavored update coming to the game. Both Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak also helped design brand new outfits and accessories that players can purchase in-game.

Jokes Bruno in a statement, “When Fortnite asked me if I wanted to create an outfit for the game, I asked, ‘Are CGI muscles off the table?’ They said ‘no.’ I said ‘deal.'” Anderson cheekily chimed in, “When Fortnite agreed to give Bruno CGI muscles, I said, I’m in. He could use the help, so I support it. And it makes me cool. Win, win.”

In addition, Fortnite is hosting a “Silk Sonic Cup” tournament for a chance at more branded goodies.

This isn’t the first time Silk Sonic dipped their toes in Fortnite. Anderson performed an in-game “Spotlight Concert Series” in September 2020 and, in April 2021, Bruno contributed an emote styled after his appearance in “Leave the Door Open.”

