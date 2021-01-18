More Dua Lipa in the 'Future'? She promises "B-sides are on the way"

On Sunday, the Grammy-winner tweeted, “B-sides are on the way….”

According to the U.K.’s Official Charts Company, Dua had previously told fans that she wanted to release an album of B-sides — songs that were recorded for Future Nostalgia but that didn’t make the final cut.

As far as what will be on the album, Official Charts Company reports that Dua apparently worked with legendary producer and Chic frontman Nile Rodgers on some tracks for the record, but initially rejected them because she wanted stuff that sounded “more current.” Perhaps we’ll now get to hear those songs.

Last year, Dua also released Club Future Nostalgia, an album of remixes of songs from the album featuring guests like Madonna and Gwen Stefani.

B-sides are on the way…. 🌕 pic.twitter.com/B5uZHdhfLU — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 17, 2021





By Andrea Dresdale

