Montana For Sale?

Thousands of people have signed an online petition to sell the state of Montana to reduce the national debt.
A group calling itself “Christian moms against private education” started a petition on Change.org to sell Montana to Canada for $1 trillion. The U.S. national debt is currently $22 trillion.
More than 7,500 people have signed the petition, which has a goal of 10,000 signatures.
The person who started the petition wrote an update stating that they are “just surprised that so many people have ‘backed’ my ’cause.'”
